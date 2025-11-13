Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale, featuring Siddharth Bodke, Sayaji Shinde, Mangesh Desai, and others in key roles, has turned out to be a major failure at the Indian box office. From the opening day, the film had been underperforming and never saw a turnaround, ultimately failing to generate even decent earnings. After spending almost two weeks in theaters, it is heading towards its closure with a shockingly low collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 13!

Considering it’s a spiritual sequel to an all-time blockbuster, Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, expectations were sky high from the film, but unfortunately, it failed to generate the required buzz and urgency among the audience. As a result, it started as low as 19 lakh and never gained momentum thereafter.

How much did Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale earned a dismal 3 lakh on its second Wednesday, day 13. Overall, it has earned an estimated 2.2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 2.59 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 1.73 crores

Day 8 – 6 lakh

Day 9 – 14 lakh

Day 10 – 20 lakh

Day 11 – 3 lakh

Day 12 – 1 lakh

Day 13 – 3 lakh

Total – 2.2 crores

It’s a mega disaster at the Indian box office!

Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale is one of the most expensive Marathi films with a budget of 13 crores. Against such a big budget, it has earned 2.2 crore net so far, thus recovering only 16.92% or 17% of its cost. As we can see, the film is facing a massive deficit, and before concluding its run, it is expected to earn at most 10-15 lakh. So, it’s a mega disaster in its theatrical run.

More about the film

Released on October 31, 2025, the Marathi magnum opus is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. It also stars Trisha Thosar, Bhargav Jagtap, Shashank Shende, Rohit Mane, and Prithvik Pratap. It is produced by Rahul Sugandh and Rahul Puranik.

