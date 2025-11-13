Dharma Productions’ Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has completed 42 days in theatres but continues to witness footfalls. Mind you, there’s also competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and other releases. It has emerged as Varun Dhawan’s 9th highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf co-starrer has accumulated a combined 1 lakh in the last 3 days of its box office run. It is commendable how the romantic comedy is still driving footfalls, although it is close to its saturation, and there are bigger competitors at the ticket windows.

In 42 days of its theatrical run, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has garnered 70.16 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 82.78 crores. It is the third highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 after Saiyaara (570.67 crores) and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (83.58 crores). The romantic comedy drama is also Janhvi Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grosser domestically.

Beats SOTY & Dishoom!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has achieved considerable feats for the lead actor Varun Dhawan. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of Dishoom (70 crores) and Student Of The Year (70 crores) to emerge as his 9th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Dilwale (2015): 148 crores Judwaa 2 (2017): 138 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017): 116.6 crores ABCD 2 (2015): 107 crores Kalankh (2019): 81 crores Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022): 85.25 crores Sui Dhaaga (2018): 79.02 crores Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014): 78 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025): 70.16 crores Dishoom (2016): 70 crores

Student Of The Year (2010) is now out of the top 10.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Summary Day 42

India net – 70.16 crores*

India gross – 82.78 crores*

Overseas gross – 25.31 crores

Worldwide gross – 108.09 crores*

*estimates, official figures awaited.

