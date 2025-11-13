The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in the lead roles, continues its underwhelming run on weekdays. Yes, over the last two days, the collection has been higher than on the first Monday, but the overall collection is not up to par. Due to this, the film has crossed the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office on its day 6, and is heading towards a disappointing total by the end of the first week. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The latest Telugu romantic drama opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, the feedback has been similar. On social media platforms, it has triggered polarising reactions and debates, thus creating buzz for the film. Unfortunately, these discussions are not getting the expected footfalls to theatres.

How much did The Girlfriend earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

Talking about the latest collection, The Girlfriend earned around 1.25 crores on its first Wednesday, day 6. Compared to day 5’s 1.3 crores, it’s super steady, but the overall collection is on the lower side. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 10.1 crore net (Telugu and Hindi) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 11.91 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.3 crores

Day 2 – 2.4 crores

Day 3 – 2.7 crores

Day 4 – 1.15 crores

Day 5 – 1.3 crores

Day 6 – 1.25 crores

Total – 10.1 crores

It’s a disaster in the Hindi version!

Specifically, talking about the Hindi-dubbed version, it’s a complete disaster, with just 40 lakh coming in so far. With De De Pyaar De 2 releasing in theatres tomorrow (November 14), it’ll be taking exit from theatres and heading for a lifetime collection of less than a crore. This is a shocking result considering the popularity of Rashmika Mandanna in the Hindi belt.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, The Girlfriend is carrying a budget of 42 crores (including printing and other expenses). Against this, it has earned only 10.1 crores so far, thus recovering only 24.04% of the total cost. If the film needs to make a comeback from the present situation, it must show solid trending during the second week.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Kantara Chapter 1 Rocks With 395% Returns In 42 Days, Yet Su From So Remains Unbeaten!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News