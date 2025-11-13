Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is likely to have one more week to go before concluding its box office run in India. Yes, the original Kannada version is nearing the end of its run, and the pace of the Hindi version will also be impacted tomorrow (November 14) with the release of De De Pyaar De 2 in theatres. However, there’s nothing to worry about as the magnum opus has already done its job by minting fantastic returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 42!

Kantara Chapter 1 makes almost 400% returns at the Indian box office!

According to the latest collection update, the Kannada magnum opus earned 38 lakh on its sixth Wednesday, which was day 42. Overall, it has earned an estimated 619.11 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 730.54 crores.

Reportedly, Kantara Chapter 1 was mounted on a budget of 125 crores. Against this cost, the film scored 619.11 crores, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 494.11 crores. Calculated further, it equals a whopping 395.28% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict.

Box office summary of Rishab Shetty’s epic:

Budget – 125 crores

India net collection – 619.11 crores

ROI – 494.11 crores

ROI% – 395.28%

Verdict – Super duper hit

As we can see, Kantara Chapter 1 has made impressive returns despite a massive budget. However, it’s not the most profitable Kannada film of 2025 as Su From So stays unbeaten at the top.

Su From So remains the most profitable Kannada film!

Su From So was reportedly made on a budget of 4.5 crores, and against this low budget, it did an excellent business of 92.33 crore net at the Indian box office. It achieved an ROI of 87.83 crores, equivalent to 1951.77% returns. It secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary of Su From So:

Budget – 4.5 crores

India net collection – 92.33 crores

ROI – 87.83 crores

ROI% – 1951.77%

Verdict – Super hit

As we can see, Su From So is miles ahead of the Rishab Shetty starrer in terms of box office returns. Considering a staggering 1951.77% returns, the Kannada comedy drama is most likely to remain the most profitable Kannada film of the year.

