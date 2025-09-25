Kannada film Su From So finally ended its theatrical run and closed its box office journey. The horror comedy, in its lifetime, earned a total net collection of 92.21 crore in India and a gross collection of 108.8 crore worldwide. The film broke three major records at the box office after it completed its theatrical run of 62 days.

Rated 7.8 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “In a quiet village, a boy’s innocent crush unleashes strange events that have everyone convinced he’s brought a ghost along with his feelings.” It stars Raj B Shetty in the lead role.

Is Su From So A Hit?

Su From So is mounted on a budget of 4.5 crore at the box office. It has registered a profit of 1948% at the box office against a lifetime collection of 92.21 crore. The film is a super hit at the box office.

Check out the three major records broken by Su From So at the box office.

Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025

The Kannada horror comedy registered a profit of 1948% at the box office, and it is now the most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Kannada Films Ever

It has entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Kannada films at the worldwide box office. It is the sixth highest-grossing Kannada film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Top 5 Highest Footfalls For A Kannada Film

Su From So has also registered the fifth biggest footfalls in Sandalwood in the history of Kannada Cinema. It registered 4 million ticket sales, standing below Raajakumara’s 6.5 million ticket sales.

Su From So Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the horror comedy in its lifetime at the box office.

India Net Collection: 92.21 crore

India Gross Collection: 108.8 crore

Budget: 4.5 crore

Profit: 87.76 crore

ROI%: 1948%

Overseas Gross Collection: 15 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 123.8 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

