Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG is roaring at the box office and before the premiere day, the final advance sales of the Telugu film in the USA hit a total gross collection of $2.5 million against 88.2K sold tickets. The film might aim for a total gross collection of $3 million on its premiere day in North America.

Pawan Kalyan Already Enters Top 5 Telugu Premieres

Pawan Kalyan has already entered the top 5 Telugu premieres in North America. It is already the actor’s biggest opener at the North American box office, surpassing Jr NTR’s Devara, which earned $2.85 million on its premiere day!

OG Box Office Collection Day 1 North America

The North America opening collection for OG including premiere day 1 and the opening day stands at an advance sales of $2.73 million. The total advance sales for the first weekend, including the premieres currently stand at $2.905 million. It would be interesting to see if OG manages to surpass Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. The film registered a gross collection of $3.34 million on its premiere day.

Check out the top 10 Telugu premieres in North America (Gross Collection).

Kalki 2898 AD: $3.9 Million RRR: $3.5 Million Pushpa 2: $3.34 Million OG: $3+ Million (Estimated) Devara: $2.85 Million Salaar: $2.6 Million Baahubali 2: $2.45 Million Agnyaathavaasi: $1.52 Million Guntur Kaaram : $1.42 Million Game Changer: $1 Million

About They Call Him OG

Helmed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG stars Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. The official synopsis of the film says, “After vanishing from Mumbai’s underworld for a decade, mob boss Ojas Gambheera resurfaces seeking vengeance against rival crime lords.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

