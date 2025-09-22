OG Box Office: Pawan Kalyan Already Enters Top 5 BMS Pre-Sales Of Tollywood In 2025

Superstar Pawan Kalyan has started roaring at the box office with the advance booking of his upcoming film, They Call Him OG, which is all set to release in the theaters on September 25. The ticket pre-sales of the Telugu film on BMS is currently shooting up. A great impact is clearly visible after the arrival of the film in the the theaters.

Pawan Kalyan Races Towards 100K Sales

On September 22, Monday, Pawan Kalyan’s film is racing to hit the 100K mark with its ticket sales on BMS from 7 AM to 8 PM. In fact, the film is hitting a good peak with 10K ticket sales from 7 PM to 8 PM.

OG Box Office Pre-Sales

In India, OG has registered a ticket pre-sales of 290K+ on BookMyShow. It would soon hit the 500K ticket sales before the film arrives in the theaters on September 25. The film has managed to enter the top 5 ticket pre-sales of 2025 for a Telugu film.

Will Pawan Kalyan Hit The Top Spot!

It would be interesting to see if Pawan Kalyan manages to hit the top spot, surpassing the pre-sales of Game Changer, which managed to hit 815K pre-sales on BMS. If not, it would at least enter the top 3 Telugu pre-sales of 2025, surpassing Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Telugu films of 2025 at the box office.

Game Changer: 815K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 503K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K HIT 3: 336K They Call Him OG: 290K+ (3 days to go) Kingdom: 268K Daaku Maharaaj: 235K Mirai: 194K Thande: 155K Kuberaa: 146K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

