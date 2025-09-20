OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, and Priyanka Mohan in key roles, is less than a week away from hitting big screens, and we can already feel the excitement. After the mind-blowing response in the North America premiere pre-sales, the hype has gone to the next level. It’s confirmed that a record box office start is on the cards for Pawan, but for buyers, it needs to do some real heavy lifting in the long run. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Being the most hyped Power Star film in the last few years, the trade is confident that the upcoming Tollywood magnum opus will make big earnings. Such positivity has helped it bag massive pre-release theatrical rights deals. Distributors of different territories agreed to pay big money for rights, which has now increased the film’s responsibility of delivering big.

OG enjoys big pre-release theatrical deals

As per reports coming in, OG’s theatrical rights value has been set at a huge 166 crores. From this huge amount, the rights of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone stand at 133 crores. This is the record business of Pawan Kalyan, also giving him a chance to unleash the true potential of his crazy fan army.

OG box office breakeven target

To achieve breakeven at the worldwide box office, OG will need to earn 300 crore gross. It means that at a collection of 300 crore gross, the film will be a safe affair for distributors or buyers. This is a huge target as the superstar hasn’t even scored a double century yet globally.

For those who aren’t aware, Bheemla Nayak is Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film of all time, with a collection of 162.34 crore gross. So, to achieve breakeven, Pawan’s upcoming biggie will need to earn 84.79% more than his top grosser. The task is tough, but everything depends on how the content turns out. Also, an excellent opening weekend is much needed.

More about the film

OG is directed by Sujeeth and is scheduled for a grand release on September 25. It is reportedly mounted on a budget of a huge 250 crores, making it Pawan Kalyan’s most expensive film.

