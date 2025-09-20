In 2025, Akshay Kumar is having a gala time. Despite multiple releases, the superstar’s face value continues to attract audiences to theatres, which is an impressive thing. This clearly indicates the kind of content he has been serving to cinephiles, who have shown him love in the past, too. With Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar has already got his 4th box office money spinner of the year. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akshay Kumar is having a solid box office run in 2025!

In the post-COVID era, several veterans have struggled to get back into form, and Akshay is no exception. Despite a variety of movies, he struggled, but finally, he has managed to pick up the right pace. Yes, this year, he has returned in true form like OG Khiladi Kumar, dominating ticket windows.

For Akshay Kumar, 2025 started with Sky Force. Riding high on favorable reviews, it managed to do a business of 134.93 crore net at the Indian box office. It was followed by another big release, Kesari Chapter 2. Released in a limited screen count and despite being slightly niche, it managed to grab the attention and raked in 94.48 crore net.

After two different genres, Akshay Kumar switched gears and returned to his forte of comedy with Housefull 5. With all the quirks and excellent comic timing, Akshay’s fun avatar entertained the audience as the film amassed over 198 crore net. The fourth release of the year is Jolly LLB 3, which is now set to make it big at the Indian box office.

Jolly LLB 3 to score big

Jolly LLB 3 has already received a thumbs up from the audience, and the opening weekend will exceed expectations. The film is likely to score big in the lifetime run, and the 100 crore mark looks like a cakewalk for now.

