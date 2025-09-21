Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is growing from strength to strength at the box office. The word-of-mouth is favorable, which led to excellent growth on Saturday. In only 2 days, Subhash Kapoor’s directorial has surpassed Son Of Sardaar 2 at the overseas box office. Check out the latest worldwide update!

A strong overseas run!

According to the latest update, Jolly LLB 3 added 5.5 crore gross at the international box office on day 2. It witnessed a slight improvement from 4.5 crore gross minted on the opening day. The overseas earnings now surge to 10 crore gross.

The black comedy legal drama has surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2, which grossed 9.75 crores in its overseas lifetime. It is also performing better than Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which accumulated only 15 crore gross in its international run.

Inches closer to 50 crores worldwide!

At the domestic box office, the black comedy legal drama has earned 32.50 crore net, which is approximately 38.35 crores in 2 days. Combined with the overseas run, the worldwide total reaches 48.35 crore gross.

Today, Akshay Kumar’s latest film will cross the 50 crore mark worldwide. It will also surpass Khel Khel Mein (57.57 crore gross). Post that, it will complete against Raksha Bandhan (63.35 crores) to enter his top 10 worldwide grossers in the post-COVID era.

As far as the 2025 releases are concerned, Jolly LLB 3 will take no time to surpass Baaghi 4 (92.63 crores) or Param Sundari (89 crores). But the real test for Akshay Kumar will begin with the surpassing of Kesari Chapter 2 (145.73 crores).

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 2

India net: 32.50 crores

India gross: 38.35 crores

Overseas gross: 10 crores

Worldwide gross: 48.35 crores

