Kantara Chapter 1 is performing comparatively low when it comes to the advance booking numbers of the Kannada folklore mythological drama at the USA box office. In 24 hours, the film could experience a growth of only 20% at the USA box office.

Before the trailer of the film starring Rishab Shetty, Gulshan Devaiah, and Rukmini Vasanth arrived, it had already registered a gross collection of $94K at the USA box office. After the trailer arrived, the advance booking witnessed a growth of 20% at the box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 USA Box Office

After the trailer, the movie witnessed a 20% growth at the USA box office with its advance booking. The gross collection currently stands at $113K at the USA box office for the premiere day. With almost 8 days left in hand at the box office, the film has registered a ticket sale of 4.9K for the premiere day in the USA.

Will Rishab Shetty Beat KGF Chapter 2?

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 registered a gross collection of $532K for the premiere day in the USA. Currently, looking at the pace of Rishab Shetty’s film, it seems impossible to hit a total $532K gross collection to surpass KGF Chapter 2’s advance sales at the USA box office.

For the unversed, Kantara managed to cross $1 million mark at the USA bx office and it created history becoming the first Kannada film to cross the mark at the USA box office. Helmed by Rishab Shetty and starring the actor, the official synopsis of the film says, “Exploring the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era, it delves into the untamed wilderness and forgotten lore surrounding his past.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

