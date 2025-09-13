JP Thuminad’s Kannada blockbuster Su From So is now available for online streaming on JioHotstar. But is that impacting its box office run? Certainly not! Shaneel Gautham starrer has completed 50 days in theatres and continues to mint moolah. Scroll below for the collection, profits, and all the details!

Su From So Box Office Collection Day 50

The horror-comedy was released in theatres worldwide on July 25, 2025. It opened to highly favorable word-of-mouth and only turned out to be a super-hit within the first week of its box office run. The following two weeks accumulated higher collections than the debut week. As per Sacnilk, Su From So has concluded its 50-day run earning 91.97 crores.

Unfortunately, It will miss the 100 crore club in India, but it has achieved many surprising milestones! JP Thuminad and Shaneel Gautham starrer is the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025. Su From So is the fourth highest-grossing Sandalwood film of all time, after KGF Chapter 1 & 2 and Kantara Chapter 1.

Here’s a detailed box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 20.15 crores

Week 2: 27.9 crores

Week 3: 22.5 crores

Week 4: 10.8 crores

Week 5: 7.0 crores

Remaining days: 3.58 crores

Total: 91.97 crores

Su From So is a box office blockbuster!

The Kannada horror-comedy was made on a budget of only 4.5 crores. In 50 days, it accumulated profits of a staggering 1944%. It is one of the most profitable Indian films of recent times. Among Indian releases in 2025, Su From So stands at the #1 spot in profits, followed by Mahavatar Narsimha (1546%).

Su From So Box Office Summary (50 days)

India net: 91.97 crores

India gross: 108.52 crores

Overseas gross: 15 crores

Worldwide gross: 123.52 crores

Budget: 4.5 crores

ROI: 1944%

Verdict: Super-hit!

