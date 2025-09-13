Mahavatar Narsimha has completed 50 glorious days in theatres worldwide. Ashwin Kumar’s Indian animated epic devotional action film is one of the biggest surprises of 2025. Despite 1546% profits in the kitty, it refuses to conclude its run. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

How much has Mahavatar Narsimha earned in India?

According to estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha has raked in 246.93 crore net (all languages) in 50 days of its Indian box office run. On the 8th Friday, it added 11 lakhs more to the kitty, despite competition from Baaghi 4, Coolie, Madharaasi, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, among others.

Mahavatar Narsimha has wrapped up its run in the Malayalam belt, but continued to drive footfalls in the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages. Out of the total earnings, a whopping 184.72 crores are from the Hindi version alone.

Here’s a language-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Hindi: 184.72 crores

Telugu: 49.01 crores

Kannada: 9.76 crores

Tamil: 2.88 crores

Malayalam: 56 lakhs

Total: 246.93 crores

Mahavatar Narismha is a box office blockbuster!

Hombale Films production is the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, only behind Chhaava (615.39 crores) and Saiyaara (337.69 crores). That’s not it; it is the most profitable Bollywood film of 2025 and the second most profitable Indian film this year.

Against a budget of only 15 crores, Mahavatar Narsimha has accumulated returns of 231.93 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 1546%. It has gained the super-duper hit verdict at the Indian box office, setting new benchmarks for Indian and foreign animated films.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary (50 days)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 246.93 crores

India gross: 291.37 crores

ROI: 1546%

Overseas gross: 28.20 crores

Worldwide gross: 319.57 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

