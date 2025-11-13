Desi Movies Factory production Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a major box office success. It is Harshavardhan Rane’s highest-grossing film of all time. The Bollywood romantic drama has also gained the super-hit verdict with impressive profits. But will it emerge as Milap Zaveri’s #1 grosser in India? Scroll below for a detailed day 23 report!

How much has Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned in India?

According to estimates, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has accumulated 83.58 crore net at the Indian box office. The pace has now slowed down, since it is in its third week of theatrical run. There’s also strict competition from Thamma and Kantara Chapter 1, while De De Pyaar De 2 will also join the competition starting tomorrow.

On day 23, Milap Zaveri’s directorial added 55 lakhs to the kitty. It witnessed a 26.6% drop compared to 75 lakhs minted on the discounted Tuesday. Including taxes, its gross earnings reach 98.62 crores.

Take a look at the revised week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 62.38 crores (10 days)

(10 days) Week 2: 15.90 crores

Week 3: 5.30 crores (1 day to go)

(1 day to go) Total: 83.58 crores

Will it emerge as Milap Zaveri’s highest-grosser of all time?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surpassed every single Milap Zaveri directorial at the Indian box office, except one. It is chasing John Abraham‘s Satyameva Jayate, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 89.05 crores. With 5.47 crores more in the kitty, the Bollywood romantic drama will climb to the number 1 spot.

However, the daily collections have now fallen below one crore. Plus, there will be competition from De De Pyaar De 2 starting tomorrow. The pace during the fourth weekend will determine whether Harshvardhan Rane’s film will be able to achieve the milestone!

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing films of Milap Zaveri (India net collection):

Satyameva Jayate (2018): 89.05 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2025): 83.58 crores Marjaavaan (2019): 47.71 crores Mastizaade (2016): 38.42 crores Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021): 10.5 crores

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Summary Day 23

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 83.58 crores

ROI: 234%

India gross: 98.62 crores

Overseas gross: 16.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 115.12 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

