Another Telugu film has hit the success mark at the box office. With only 9.5% profit, it has become the 9th profitable film from Tollywood in 2025. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to climb at least one step more in the list, surpassing the horror comedy Subham’s 13% profit!

Helmed by Jains Nani, the official synopsis of the film says, “Rich businessman Krishna sends his wayward son Kumar to Kerala for reform. There, Kumar falls for Mercy, a girl with PTSD and suicidal tendencies. Their love story faces challenges when Kumar decides to end things.” Rated 8.3 on IMDb, the film stars Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja in the lead roles.

Is K-Ramp A Hit At The Box Office?

K-Ramp is mounted on a budget of 18 crore at the box office, and with a net India collection of 19.72 crore, the film has managed to register a profit of only 9.5%. It is the 9th successful film at the Tollywood box office in India.

Check out the box office report of all the successful Telugu films, along with their budget, collection, profit, and verdict.

Little Hearts: 2 crore | 26.47 crore | 1223.5% Court: State VS A Nobody: 10 crore | 40.6 crore | 306% Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 50 crore | 186.9 crore | 273.8% Single: 14 crore | 26.71 crore | 90.79% Mirai: 60 crore | 147.34 crore | 58% Mad Square: 40 crore | 50.12 crore | 25.3% HIT 3: 70 crore | 81 crore | 15.71% Subham: 6 crore | 6.78 crore | 13% K-Ramp: 18 crore | 19.72 crore | 9.5%

The romantic comedy has earned almost 1 lakh at the box office on day 26. The film has been churning out almost the same numbers for the last 2 – 3 days.

K-Ramp Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the comedy drama after 9 days.

India Net Collection: 19.72 crore

India Gross Collection: 23.26 crore

Budget: 18 crore

Profit: 1.72 crore

ROI: 9.5%

Overseas Gross Collection: 2.6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 25.86 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

