Antony Starr widely known for playing the loved Homelander in The Boys, rose to immense popularity with the release of the show. While he has fans across the globe, looks like the man has found himself in legal trouble and was even given a suspended 12 months prison sentence. Yes, you read that right. Starr’s recent tussle with a chef in Costa Blanca has led to a very serious punishment against him and things are only getting serious from here.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the news yesterday broke that Antony Starr aka Homelander who is in Costa Blanca to shoot for his film The Interpreter, also starring Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Guy Ritchie got into a quarrel with a chef. The star was arrested on Wednesday morning and was presented in front of the court on Thursday. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Advertisement

As per Screenrant, the court convicted Antony Strarr of assault. It claims that the actor punched the 21-year-old chef Bathuel Araujo twice before a glass was smashed on his face. The chef was immediately taken to the hospital, where he got 4 stitches just above his eye.

Looking into the matter, the court ordered 12 months of suspended prison punishment to Antony Starr who admitted to the assault. The prison punishment was suspended on a fine of $5,464. He was ordered to pay the fine in the next 72 hours and not to commit any crimes for the next two years.

A court official said, “The sentence was the result of an agreement between the state prosecution service and the man who was subsequently convicted.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: James Gunn Calls Pete Davidson One Of ‘Sweetest’ Persons After Kanye West Released His Controversial Music Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube