Kapil Sharma became a household name with his talk show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, and looks like he meant it when he said ‘I am not done yet’. The comedian will soon be seen playing key roles in a number of Bollywood films and one of them is already in the production stage. According to the latest reports, Kapil is in talks with producer Vipul D Shah, who was previously in the news for being a co-producer on the sequel of OMG.

For the unversed, Kapil was previously in the news when his stand up special dropped on Netflix and was trending on the platform within minutes. During this special, the actor spoke about a series of controversial incidents from his life, including drunk tweeting and political personalities. The actor also opened up on his journey in the entertainment industry which had a deep impact on the audience.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma might be the one to bag the lead role in Vipul D Shah’s next comedy film. The two had previously collaborated for the show Comedy Circus which was a massive hit during its time.

A source close to the development told the publication, “Kapil Sharma and Vipul D Shah have known each other for many years. Vipul has offered Kapil a comedy film, and discussions around it are in advanced stage. It will be an entertaining film, but the schedule and other logistics will be finalised once they formalise the project.”

Previously, an official announcement was made that Kapil Sharma will play the lead role in Nandita Das’ next directorial. The female lead of the same project, Shahana Goswami made the announcement about this film and wrote, “Your Order is Placed. Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings.”

