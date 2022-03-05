Akshay Kumar is one of the bankable stars in Bollywood whose films’ domestic net lifetime collections crossed ₹30 billion (as of 2016). He is one of the richest actors in the industry and, of course, motorhead. Much like John Abraham, he has an impressive collection of superbikes.

Akki is currently gearing up for his film Bachchhan Paandey, which is a remake of the 2014 Tamil language action crime comedy film Jigarthanda. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi.

Harley Davidson V-Rod

It is one of the most common motorbikes among celebrities. A superbike that almost everyone dreams to own. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar received it as a gift from none other than John Abraham following the success of their film Garam Masala in 2009. The mean machine has a liquid cooling engine that produces a peak torque of 111 Nm at 7250rpm. Moreover, the V-rod model is the first Harley-Davidson street motorcycle with double overhead camshafts as well. It is priced at Rs 21,92,000.

Honda XRV 750

The superstar has acquired a unique taste when it comes to buying a superbike. Khiladi Kumar owns one of the most iconic Honda motorbike the XRV750T. For the unversed, the beast is an old-generation Honda Africa Twin bike that was available in the market from 1996 to 2003. It is priced at Rs 15,97,000 onwards.

Yamaha Vmax

This Yamaha cruiser is powered by a 1679 cc, 4-cylinder petrol motor and produces around 197.3 BHP of power and 166.8 Nm of torque. It is one of the most expensive superbikes in the industry and it was also featured in Akshay Kumar’s film Desi Boyz. The price of this Japanese best begins at Rs 27,00,000.

Custom Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 By Vardenchi

Not many know that Designer Vardenchi heavily modified the Royal Enfiled Thunderbird 350 was used in the movie Oh My God! In the film, Akki as modern Lord Krishna drove this cruiser. It featured a chopper with flame decals, which was specifically created for the film. Even after the film, Kumar has been seen riding this stunner around the city.

