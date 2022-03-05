Sonakshi Sinha is a much-loved actor who has appeared in a variety of films over the last few years. She was last seen playing a key role in Bhuj: The Pride of India and will soon be collaborating with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her next project which is a web series called Heeramandi. A few weeks back, several netizens speculated that the actor got married to Salman Khan in a secret ceremony and now, Sonakshi has herself reacted to the heavily photoshopped images.

For the unversed, Salman and Sonakshi share a very special bond ever since she got her first Bollywood launch through Dabangg. They went on to feature together in the next two sequel films of the franchise as well. Both of which worked exceptionally well at the box office. The actress was also a part of Salman’s recent Da-Bangg tour which was held at Dubai Expo 2020, just a few days back.

Since the last few days, a bizarre picture of Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan has been doing the rounds on social media. In the photograph, both the actors could be seen exchanging wedding rings while a thick line of Kumkum rested on Sona’s scalp. Both of them were seen smiling brightly while participating in the ceremony, instantly triggering the rumour that they have gotten married through an intimate ceremony in the city.

Most netizens pointed out that the photograph was morphed with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s face cut out but there were a few people who fell for the lie. In the most recent development, Sonakshi has refuted these rumours by dropping a comment on one of the Instagram posts claiming that she is now married.

“Are you so dumb that you can’t tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?????”, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, topping it up with a bunch of ‘laughing’ emoticons.

