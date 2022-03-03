It’s raining clashes in Bollywood and another one has just got added on the list as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn will be locking horns in June. Yes, it was yesterday Akshay‘s Prithviraj got preponed, setting up a big clash with Ajay’s highly-anticipated project. Keep reading to know more.

The Covid has done many disturbing things for the film industry. Now that the pandemic has slowed down to a great extent, its after-effects are being witnessed as the movie calendar has become quite chaotic. Yesterday, flagged off another major clash which is really not needed.

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan faced hardships during its shoot, but finally got completed. The film is a biographical sports drama made on a huge budget, but due to Covid, it had to be postponed several times. It is now finally scheduled to arrive on 3rd June 2022. But now, it won’t be a solo way as Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj has been announced to release on the same day.

Earlier, YRF had announced Prithviraj for 10th June, but yesterday, the film was preponed. Since both Maidaan and Prithviraj are riding on a high budget, the clash would be dangerous for both films. Let’s see if things get sorted in the coming days.

Talking about Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, the film is helmed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma. It is based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, the role which is played by Ajay Devgn in the film. Speaking of Prithviraj, the film is a historical drama based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem depicting the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in it.

