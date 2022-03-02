After Dwayne Bravo, David Warner dance to the tunes of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey’s ‘Maarhhaayega’!

‘Maarkhayegaa’, the first song to be launched from Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is not only ruling airwaves but also setting trends with personalities both on home turf and internationally.

Introducing audiences to the deadly yet likable gangster Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar in the film, the song is fiery, fierce, and up-tempo representing the protagonist’s personality.

Not only did Akshay Kumar’s hook step in the song catch on to the Bollywood industry but also crossed geographic boundaries as international cricketers including David Warner and Dwayne Bravo have been dancing to the tunes of the song.

The widespread reception only goes to prove how the tunes of T-Series isn’t just captivating Indian audiences but also gaining massive popularity internationally.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars a talented ensemble starcast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!

