Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool could have had his MCU debut in the recent Marvel flick, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, at least according to new concept art. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for, especially since Walt Disney Studios acquired 20th Century Fox.

Just like Spider-Man was acquired by Marvel, who went to appear in several movies, including his standalone films as well, the question has arisen that when will Ryan‘s superhero character make his debut. The Studio has confirmed that the threequel will be made by them and that it will be an R-rated film.

However, there’s a new concept art shows that Deadpool could have had his MCU debut in Simu Liu-led Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. Played by Ryan Reynolds, Wade Wilson’s superhero persona can be seen fighting Proxima Midnight, one of Thanos’ children. There have been rumours that the Marvel character could have joined the franchise in Phase 4 before the third part of the standalone film comes.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, the concept art is made by Andrew Kim, who shared some of the work he did for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is based around Xialing’s Golden Daggers Club. Even though that scene in real life also featured Benedict Wong’s Wong, the illustration shows Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in it.

New #ShangChi concept art showing Deadpool fight Proxima Midnight in the Golden Daggers Club pic.twitter.com/6Jtmvzx1ty — Shang-Chi News (@ShangChiNews) March 7, 2022

It is also being said that it was commissioned by Marvel Studios in 2019. Though fans know that Merc with a Mouth wasn’t in the Simu Liu starrer, speculations of him appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home arose. However, even that was turned out to be untrue.

After Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and Tom Holland’s No Way Home came the rumours of Deadpool in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though the film is yet to be released, could it be possible that Ryan Reynolds’ Marvel comic-based character is making his MCU debut in it? Fans will have to just wait to find out!

