The Batman’s worldwide opening weekend box office numbers are in, and the Robert Pattinson starrer was even more successful this weekend than the projections indicated. The much-awaited DC flick has finally hit the theatres. The film has been in development for a long time and faced several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After months and months of waiting, fans were able to watch the new iteration of the Caped Crusader. Pattinson, who made his DC debut as Bruce Wayne, was applauded for his performance. Fans and critics have also praised the story, direction, dialogues, sound and music, cinematography, and so on.

Several people are also arguing that Robert Pattinson might just be their favourite version of the Dark Knight, while The Batman is their favourite movie based on the DC hero. This is seen not just in the ratings and reviews of the Matt Reeves directorial but also at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has made a whopping amount of $258,208,624 across the globe.

It was reported before The Batman has made around $128 million in North America, but it turns out that the Robert Pattinson starrer collected $134 million and another $124 million internationally. Several factors can be considered for this, the biggest one being the increased price of the tickets and fewer Covid-19 restrictions.

Another reason could be Warner Bros. not continuing with their decision of releasing their movies in theatres and on HBO Max on the same day. The Suicide Squad, Dune, and The Matrix Resurrections were all released day-and-date on the streaming service, lessening their theatrical impact.

However, The Batman has solely been released on the big screens. Other than Robert Pattinson, the film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and many more talented actors.

