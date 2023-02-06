The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney is tipped to be given the honour of ringing in King Charles III’s reign with a special performance on the day of the monarch’s coronation.

The 80-year-old music icon has reportedly been sought by royal organisers who hope the singer can add a bit of music to the celebrations this May when 74-year-old King Charles is officially crowned alongside Her Majesty The Queen Consort, Camilla, reports Mirror.co.uk.

A source told The Sun: “Royal organisers are super-keen on landing Paul for this historical once-in-a-lifetime performance. The general thought is that having a Beatle singing on King Charles’ big day would seal the deal and other acts can slot in around him. Paul McCartney is the perfect signing, thanks to his extensive back catalogue and huge global appeal.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, the concert is expected to include orchestral performances of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers – as well as performances by a cast of dancers.

While Sir Paul McCartney is one of the names tipped to take part, other big names are yet to be revealed – however, there will be performances by The Coronation Choir which will be made up of community choirs and amateur singers from across the United Kingdom.

