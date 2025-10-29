Colleen Hoover’s book adaptation, Regretting You, continues to fall short of expectations at the box office despite a wide release across the United States. The $30 million romance drama has failed to draw in audiences, including the young demographic it was primarily made for.

Even after four days of release, the movie’s worldwide earnings stand at $25 million, with $15.1 million coming from domestic markets and the remaining $10 million from overseas. The response overseas has mirrored the same lack of enthusiasm seen in the US. Despite that, the film has managed to surpass the worldwide earnings of Channing Tatum’s Roofman.

Regretting You Saw A Weak Opening & Steep Drop In Earnings

The film, which opened across more than 3,300 theatres in North America, collected $13.6 million during its opening weekend. However, it dropped sharply soon after. On Monday, its earnings were around $1.4 million, showing a steep decline of 61.3% compared to the previous day’s $3.8 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Although the film has not matched the success of Hoover’s earlier adaptation, It Ends with Us, it still holds the second spot on the domestic box office chart, behind Chainsaw Man’s latest release and ahead of Black Phone 2.

Regretting You Overtakes Roofman But Faces Poor Reviews

Despite its poor reception, Regretting You overtook Roofman, which has earned $24.8 million globally and is nearing the end of its run. Roofman performed better domestically, but Regretting You has the upper hand in overseas numbers.

Now, with only 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, Regretting You’s future at the box office looks bleak. It appears unlikely to reach the $75 million mark, and its current performance hints at a disappointing theatrical run for another Hoover adaptation.

Let’s take a look at how the Colleen Hoover adaptation and Channing Tatum’s Roofman stack up against each other at the box office, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

Roofman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $19.5 million

International – $5.2 million

Worldwide – $24.7 million

Regretting You Box Office Summary

Domestic – $15.1 million

International – $10 million

Worldwide – $25.1 million

As the numbers show, Regretting You has earned $400K more than Roofman at the worldwide box office so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Smashing Machine North America Box Office: Edges Closer To Outgrossing Keanu Reeves’ Good Fortune

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News