The Smashing Machine’s daily collections are utterly disappointing, but it is not at the bottom of the list. The Dwayne Johnson starrer is struggling to even hit the $15 million mark at the North American box office. However, it is on track to outperform the domestic gross of Keanu Reeves’ Good Fortune. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Dwayne Johnson’s film is directed by Benny Safdie, who is known for the satirical series The Curse. For the uninitiated, this sports biographical drama is his solo directorial debut. He won the Silver Lion at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. The sports drama features Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk.

How much has The Smashing Machine collected at the domestic box office?

According to the Box Office Mojo report, The Smashing Machine collected just $43K on its fourth three-day weekend at the box office in North America. The film spent 24 days in cinemas and has hit the $11.3 million cume in North America. It has collected around $6 million only since its opening weekend.

Set to outperform Keanu Reeves’ Good Fortune at the domestic box office

The Keanu Reeves-starrer Good Fortune received positive remarks from the critics but did not make a buzz at the box office. It collected $3.1 million at the domestic box office on its second three-day weekend. It added another $302K to its domestic gross on its second Monday, a decline of 45.9% from last Monday. The box office total of the Keanu Reeves starrer movie after 11 days is $12.1 million. The Smashing Machine is around $1 million away from outgrossing the domestic total of Good Fortune.

More about The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine is inches away from hitting the $20 million mark worldwide. It might also be able to cross the $25 million mark at the worldwide box office at this pace, and it will end up as one of the biggest failures in Johnson‘s career. Its global total currently stands at the $19.7 million mark. The Smashing Machine has been running in theaters since October 3.

Box Office Summary

North America – $11.3 million

International – $8.3 million

Worldwide – $19.7 million

