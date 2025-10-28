Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace starrer romance drama Regretting You is inches away from outgrossing Channing Tatum’s led Roofman despite the poor critic ratings. The Collen Hoover adaptation might defy the odds and emerge as a box office blockbuster like It Ends With Us. Scroll below for the deets.

The romance drama received just 29% from the critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience rating is drastically different. It received a strong 86% from the viewers. The film holds strong at the box office, opening at #2 with a $13.6 million collection in North America. It is expected to keep steady at second place in domestic box office rankings for now.

How much has the film earned at the worldwide box office?

The film was released across 3393 screens in North America, and it collected $13.6 million on its opening weekend, falling within the expected range. The overseas opening collection is also pretty decent for a film like this, which is in the romance genre and lacks star power. On its debut weekend, it collected $10 million at the international box office, bringing the worldwide collection to $23.68 million.

Check out the worldwide collection breakdown of the film.

North America – $13.7 million

International- $10 million

Worldwide – $23.7 million

Inches away from surpassing Roofman

Regretting You almost surpassed the worldwide total of Channing Tatum-led Roofman in its opening weekend only. But missed it by a hair! Based on Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Roofman collected $24.25 million at the worldwide box office. This Colleen Hoover adaptation is less than $1 million away from surpassing the critically acclaimed biographical movie.

Despite the poor ratings and no star power, the film has outgrossed heavyweight 2025 releases like A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and The Smashing Machine. It is expected to emerge as a surprise hit of the year. The film was made on a reported budget of $30 million, and it will recover that very easily. By its second weekend, it will be over.

What is the film about?

It focuses on the strained relationship between a mother-daughter duo that gets worse after Morgan’s husband’s tragic demise, forcing them to navigate the challenges of life together. Directed by Josh Boone, Regretting You, starring Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Sam Morelos, Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, and Clancy Brown, was released in theaters on October 24.

