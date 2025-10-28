One Battle After Another is on track to reach its second major global milestone soon. It is experiencing the pressure of new releases and has thus slowed down at the box office. However, the film is on track to beat a Denzel Washington-led actioner at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is one of the biggest Oscar hopeful movies of the year and is expected to bag some major awards in the upcoming season. The film is being praised for its performances, which is also helping in drawing the crowds. For the uninitiated, this Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer is Paul Thomas Anderson’s highest-grossing film and soon will be his first to cross this major milestone worldwide.

How much has the film collected at the worldwide box office?

One Battle After Another is in its fifth week of release, and on the fifth three-day weekend, it collected $2.2 million at the box office in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. It lost 1,059 theaters last week and witnessed a drop of 41.1% from last weekend. The domestic total of the movie has hit the $65.7 million mark. Internationally, the film’s total stands at $114.4 million, and adding that to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection is $180.1 million.

On track to beat Denzel Washington-led The Equalizer 2

The Equalizer franchise, led by Denzel Washington, is one of the popular action franchises in Hollywood. Now, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s latest film is on track to beat The Equalizer 2’s global haul. It is the lowest-grossing film in the franchise, which has earned over $190.4 million in its lifetime worldwide. One Battle After Another is around $10 million away from beating The Equalizer 2’s global haul in the upcoming weekend.

Check out the worldwide collections of The Equalizer movies.

The Equalizer – $192.3 million The Equalizer 3 – $191.06 million The Equalizer 2 – $190.4 million

Therefore, Leonardo DiCaprio-led can beat this Denzel Washington-starrer popular action franchise.

More about One Battle After Another

The film reportedly had a production budget of $140 million and requires around $350 million to break even. It will not be able to hit the $300 million mark as predicted, but it is expected to cross $200 million in the upcoming weeks. One Battle After Another was released on September 26.

Box Office Summary of One Battle After Another

North America – $65.7 million

International – $114.4 million

Worldwide – $180.1 million

