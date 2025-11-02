Following its theatrical release over five weeks ago, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film, One Battle After Another, has earned widespread acclaim, boasting a stellar 95% critics’ score and 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite the glowing reception, its box office run has been relatively modest. With a current worldwide total of $185.4 million, it remains uncertain whether the action thriller will cross the $200 million milestone.

That said, Paul Thomas Anderson’s biggest commercial success to date has secured a spot among the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo. A strong Oscar contender, the movie is now inching closer to the lifetime gross of Red One, the 2024 Christmas action-comedy featuring The Smashing Machine star Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J. K. Simmons. Here’s how close One Battle After Another is to overtaking Red One at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Red One – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $66.8 million

International: $118.6 million

Worldwide: $185.4 million

Red One – Box Office Summary

North America: $97 million

International: $89 million

Worldwide: $186 million

With just around $600K separating the two films, the Leonardo DiCaprio–starrer is on the verge of overtaking Red One in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, it appears only a matter of time before One Battle After Another crosses this milestone.

One Battle After Another vs. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Last Five Theatrical Releases

Before One Battle After Another, here’s how Leonardo DiCaprio’s previous five theatrical releases performed at the global box office:

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023): $158.8 million Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019): $377.4 million The Revenant (2015): $533 million The Wolf of Wall Street (2013): $392 million The Great Gatsby (2013): $353.6 million

Based on the above numbers, One Battle After Another has outgrossed only Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, but it’s trailing behind the remaining four titles among his last five theatrical releases in worldwide earnings. Surpassing these four films now appears to be out of reach during its ongoing theatrical run.

One Battle After Another – Story & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Trailer

