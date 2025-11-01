Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest directorial venture, One Battle After Another, has completed five weeks in theatres and, with a current global haul of $185.2 million, it now ranks among the top twenty highest-grossing films of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo).

However, considering its estimated $140 million production budget (The Numbers), it would need to earn around $165 million more to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. Hitting that benchmark seems to be out of reach for the action thriller during its ongoing theatrical run.

While the film may not generate profits at the box office, its performance in theatres could be offset to some extent if it performs well during the awards season, especially at the Oscars and the Golden Globes. That said, One Battle After Another has already surpassed the global earnings of several popular releases and is now on the verge of outgrossing Denzel Washington’s critically acclaimed 2006 crime thriller Inside Man. Here’s how much the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer still needs to earn to overtake it at the worldwide box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Inside Man – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $66.6 million

International: $118.6 million

Worldwide: $185.2 million

Inside Man – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $88.5 million

International: $97.5 million

Worldwide: $186 million

As the above numbers show, Paul Thomas Anderson’s film is trailing Denzel Washington’s crime thriller by under $1 million at the worldwide box office. At its current pace, One Battle After Another is expected to surpass Inside Man very soon.

All Eyes On One Battle After Another’s Digital Release

As One Battle After Another continues its worldwide theatrical run, attention is now shifting to its digital release plans. While an official date has yet to be announced, the film is expected to arrive on digital platforms (for rent or purchase) sometime in the second half of November 2025. Given its strong critical reception, the movie is likely to perform well on digital platforms and further boost its overall earnings beyond its theatrical revenue.

What Is One Battle After Another About?

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

