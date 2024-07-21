Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about the ‘casanova’ and ‘cheater’ tag labeled against him. He addressed his controversial relationships with “two very successful actresses” in Bollywood, and we all know who he was talking about! Remember when Rishi Kapoor got defensive about his son and slammed Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor over their derogatory remarks? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

Gossip mongers will always remember the 2010 Koffee With Karan episode featuring Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on the couch. They didn’t shy away from taking digs at their common ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Things got controversial when the Kalki 2898 AD actress said she should live to gift a packet of condoms to Ranbir Kapoor.

As expected, this did not go well with his father, Rishi Kapoor, who claimed Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor were in Bollywood because of nepotism and not their acting skills. He also shared brutal advice for the two divas.

Rishi Kapoor said in an interview with a tabloid, “I don’t want to get into fights involving my son’s friends. It just shows their (Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor) class. I would like to tell them to stop giggling all the time and instead grow up and behave maturely. They are there on the show because they are their father’s daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and running them down.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s father also suggested Sonam and Deepika focus on their careers and stop encouraging people to wash dirty linen in public. He also called their rifts a case of “sour grapes.”

Later, Deepika Padukone reacted to the remarks and claimed she is good friends with Ranbir and Sonam. So, as long as he isn’t mad at her, she doesn’t care what others say!

After their breakup, Deepika and Ranbir continued their on-screen association. They were last seen in Tamasha (2015).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Affected By “Cheater & Casanova” Tag Years After Dating Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif? Says, “I’ve Dated Two Very Successful Actresses…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News