Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD has tremendously held its fort at the ticket windows despite entering the fourth week. It has previously sold the highest number of tickets within one hour on BookMyShow. Another milestone has been added to the kitty as it scores the fourth-highest footfalls of all time on the ticket-booking platform. KGF Chapter 2 remains unbeatable, and below are the exciting box office updates you need!

It’s a day filled with celebrations as Kalki has officially entered the 1000 crore club with its worldwide box office collections. It is set to beat Pathaan in the list of highest Indian grossers globally. Shah Rukh Khan starrer had earned 1060.43 crores in its lifetime and currently stands at the number six position.

Kalki 2898 AD Ticket Sales!

On BookMyShow, Kalki 2898 AD has witnessed 12.4 million footfalls since the trending feature was introduced on their app. Prabhas starrer has scored the fourth highest ticket sales, and the theatrical run has not yet concluded.

Check out the top 3 Indian films with the highest footfalls on BookMyShow:

KGF Chapter 2: 17.1 million Baahubali 2: 16 million RRR: 13.4 million

Kalki 2898 AD set to beat RRR

In the next few days, Nag Ashwin’s directorial will grab the third spot by beating SS Rajamouli directed RRR, which is ahead only by a million mark. Exciting times ahead!

From there, the real battle will begin, and only time will tell where Prabhas’ film eventually lands in its lifetime!

Massive competition at the ticket windows

In its fourth week, Kalki 2898 AD is competing with not only one or two but as many as three other releases. Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri, is taking away a massive chunk of the footfalls and giving a tough competition. Indian 2 and Sarfira, on the other hand, are witnessing a disappointing fate.

