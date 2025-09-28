The late Lata Mangeshkar was not only a legendary voice from India, but she remains truly iconic for the Indian music industry. The melodious voice of the veteran won the hearts of everyone, and she had a fandom around the globe.

Even in the modern era, her song and her voice are recognized as one of the best a singer can ever have. Meanwhile, there is a fact that might surprise you about Late Lata Mangeshkar ji that her final remuneration per song was almost 9900% higher than the first fee she charged for the song.

What was Lata Mangeshkar’s Final Remuneration per Song?

According to a source from IndiaToday.in, Lata Mangeshkar used to charge around Rs. 20000 per song. However, the amounts gradually increased, and she later started getting Rs. 50000 per song as remuneration. Now, it may surprise you, but the veteran singer started her career by singing only for Rs. 500 per song.

With all the dedication and hard work towards the music industry, Lata Mangeshkar managed to earn herself a name and achieve success in her life. Not only this, she also earned a place in the hearts of everyone who heard her melodious voice.

Even the source of IndiaToday.in also revealed that if she continued her journey as a singer and did not leave the world, then her salary could be around Rs. 1 to 1.5 lakh per song. One of the key principles followed by the legendary voice was that the singers must charge as per their worth.

BEING #LATAMANGESHKAR. 🏵️💐

🧵Thread

For me, Lata Mangeshkar was a colossus. Her songs brought alive feelings of love, romance, melancholy, triumph, tumult, passion, longing and loss. Her voice burnished these feelings & made them alive, palpable & real. pic.twitter.com/2NFtQn3iCb — Indian Art (@IndiaArtHistory) September 28, 2025

When did Lata Mangeshkar bid goodbye to the world?

On February 6, 2022, the world received the unfortunate news of Lata Ma’am’s demise. The legend passed away at the age of 92 and was nearly hospitalized for a month in Mumbai. She was even diagnosed with pneumonia and Covid-19, which led to her health worsening.

Despite this unfortunate news, Lata Mangeshkar still lives in the hearts of the audience, and her contribution to the Indian music industry remains invaluable.

Lata Mangeshkar !! 🙏🙏 This was live at Royal Albert Hall , UK , 21 years after the movie was released !!

Listen to the alvida alvida .. goosebumps !! pic.twitter.com/Vf8H9G8RoP — DeepPoint (@imDeepPoint) September 28, 2025

