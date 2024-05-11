Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. It is just over a month away from its theatrical release. The film hyped up the fans’ excitement since it was announced. Apart from the Baahubali star and the Bollywood A-list actress, it also has megastar Amitabh Bachchan in it. Hence, the anticipation is justified. Now, as per reports, the production house KVN making Yash starrer Toxic has acquired the film’s rights in the Karnataka belt. Keep scrolling for more.

The Baahubali star has had a rough run at the box office from Radhe Shyam to last year’s disaster Adipurush. The upcoming movie by Nag Ashwin is a science fiction set in the post-apocalyptic world of 2898 AD. Besides the Darling star, DP, and Bachchan senior, it will also feature Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan. It was reportedly announced in 2020, but things got delayed because of the pandemic. The storyline is inspired by Hindu mythology and is allegedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever.

According to Pinkvilla’s report, on Friday, KVN Productions’ social media shared the poster of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s poster. They teased news of them purchasing their theatrical rights in Karnataka. The post read, “We are delighted to bring #Kalki2898AD to the audience of Karnataka. The future unfolds on June 27th, 2024!” The production house also helms Yash’s movie Toxic, which stars Kiara Advani opposite the KGF star.

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD is reportedly set in a futuristic era where Lord Vishnu’s tenth avatar, Kalki, will be born and thus mark the end of the Kali Yuga. The movie was initially slated to hit the theatres on May 9, 2024, but was allegedly postponed because of the elections.

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and others, will be released on June 27, 2024.

