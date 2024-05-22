Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited movies of 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu action thriller has created a lot of buzz with its posters, teaser and first single. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Three weeks ago, the makers dropped the first song, ‘Pushpa Pushpa’, a catchy chant for Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj. Well, it’s now time for another surprise.

Yesterday, Pushpa 2 makers teased a surprise they will drop on May 22. For quite some time, there were reports about the makers releasing another song from the film. Well, the reports are true, as the makers have just confirmed a new song. We have mentioned all the details you need to know about the same.

All You Need To Know About The New Pushpa 2 Song

Just like Pushpa: The Rise, Devi Shri Prasad, aka DSP, has composed the sequel’s music. The second song will feature Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj. In 2021, Rashmika’s ‘Saami’ song was a big hit. The makers have teased the same magic with the upcoming track.

In Saami, only Rashmika’s Srivalli was dancing, while Allu Arjun was standing around. In the new Pushpa 2 song, we can expect the duo to shake a leg. The song will release on May 23, 2024, at 11:07 am. Mythri Movie Makers shared an official poster featuring Srivalli doing her iconic hand gesture. The caption reads, “After the takeover by Pushpa Raj with #PushpaPushpa, it is time for The Couple, Srivalli along with her Saami, to mesmerize us all. #Pushpa2SecondSingle announcement tomorrow at 11.07 AM. #Pu11.07 amRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Rashmika Mandanna shared the poster on her Instagram story and wrote, “This song was a BLAST to shoot. I am sure you guys are going to love it. So excited!!”

Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari. The film will release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

Must Read: Sunny Deol As Bajrang Bali Will Lead Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Universe Forward With A Solo Spin Off – Teja Sajja’s HanuMan Sequel In Danger?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News