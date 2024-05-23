Renowned University IIT Madras has recently opened a new music center. It was named as ‘The Ilaiyaraaja Centre for Music Learning and Research’. The famous music composer Ilaiyaraaja on whose name the center was started, laid it’s foundation stone on May 20th. Tripura Governor Indirasena Reddy Nallu also participated in the same event.

The motto behind the screens

This center’s motto is to glorify old music teachings with new technology. The director of IIT-M, V Kamakoti, stated that it’s important to study music deeply and use things like Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music. “This Ilaiyaraaja Centre is a big step in merging traditional music teaching with modern technology by giving students a special chance to learn and shaping the future of Indian music,” he added.

Talking at the event, Ilaiyaraaja expressed his wish that this center would help young musicians follow their dreams. He talked about how he and his brother went to Chennai to learn music when they were young, even though they didn’t have formal training. He said, “If you are passionate about something, you’ll find a way to learn and succeed. IIT-M can help future musicians grow. Music is as natural as breathing.” Ilaiyaraaja promised to share his music with the center to support young talents.

On the work front, he’s working on a movie project, Viduthalai Part 2. However, he composed a symphony in just 35 days.

Ilaiyaraaja is facing legal problems over copyright issues despite his achievements in this film. He’s taking legal action against the makers of Rajinikanth’s movie ‘Coolie’ for copying his music.

