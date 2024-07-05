Rajinikanth’s next biggie titled Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj garnered a lot of interest with its teaser and now the star cast of the film has got its female lead in Shruti Haasan. Kamal Haasan’s daughter is all set to share the screen space with Rajini Anna for the first time in her career.

Shruti Haasan Box Office

Interestingly, Coolie will be the second 500+ crore grosser for Shruti, considering the generous level of the film. Meanwhile, it would bring her a cumulative total of 1000+ crore with only two films, Coolie and her last release Salaar.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, was Shruti Haasan’s last release at the box office, and the film earned 615.26 crore at the box office worldwide, and definitely, Coolie will take forward this number, hitting a 1000 crore total for the actress with only 2 releases.

Coolie in 2025

The Lokesh Kanagaraj film starring Rajinikanth is eyeing a release in April 2025, and Shruti Haasan will have only one release in between – Dacoit: A Love Story starring Adivi Sesh that is scheduled to release in 2024.

Shruti Haasan’s Upcoming Films

Apart from Coolie, Shruti will also be a part of Salaar Part 2, starring Prabhas in the lead. She is also a part of an English-Tamil Film, Chennai Story, which is yet to be announced. Coolie, will be her biggest chance to take Salaar’s box office dominance further.

About Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj is charging a whopping 60 crore for the film that stars Rajinikanth as the lead. The superstar is charging a whopping 280 crore for the film which also stars Shah Rukh Khan in a very special role. Recently, with the teaser of the film, the arrival of SRK has already been hinted.

Earlier, it was speculated that while SRK rejected Lokesh Kanagaraj’s offer to play a special cameo in Rajinikanth’s film, the superstar has finally joined the Tamil veteran and will be performing a very special extended cameo in Coolie.

