Superstar Ajith Kumar is one of the most bankable actors in Kollywood. However, along with a glorious film career, the actor also has an endearing love story that will restore your faith in true love.

He is married to former actress Shalini, who is also popularly known as ‘Baby Shalini’ for her initial performance in many acclaimed Tamil films as a child artist. But do you know that their whirlwind romance started off with the actor injuring his now wife?

How Did Ajith And Shalini Meet?

Shalini made her debut with the 1983 film Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku and soon went on to do successful movies like Aniyathipravu, Kaliyoonjal, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Amarkalam, Padayappa, and Kannukkul Nilavu. She met Ajith during the shooting of their 1999 film, Amarkalam. In a throwback interaction with comic actor Santhanam, while promoting his film Billa, he went on a trip down the memory lane and recalled how his love story with his wife began.

When Ajith Injured Shalini Accidentally

Ajith confessed that it was love at first sight for him when he worked with his wife Shalini for the first time in Amarkalam. But it was a different incident which played cupid from them. And it involved the Vidaamuyarchi actor accidentally injuring his wife.

Ajith recalled how, during the shooting of one of the scenes, he accidentally cut Shalini’s wrists. The duo were unaware of it at first until the latter started bleeding profusely. She was soon rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. Not only this, but the Citizen actor unleashed his caring side and took great care of her. His kindness and empathy melted her heart and they soon started dating.

That was just the beginning, as the couple soon tied the knot on April 24, 2000. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anoushka, in January 2008, while their son Aadvik was born in March 2015. They never fail to shell out some major couple goals and will complete 25 years of their marriage the next month this year.

