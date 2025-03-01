The second teaser of Vishnu Manchu and Mohanlal’s Kanappa has finally arrived, and it is all over the place, at least for the Hindi version. In fact, what should have been the savior – Akshay Kumar’s cameo as Lord Shiva stands totally irrelevant and unimpressive!

However, there is still hope since the teaser has one of the best moments for which fans might be waiting. The teaser heavily emphasizes visual spectacle, which raises the question of whether the film will prioritize substance over style. While visual grandeur is important, a compelling narrative is equally crucial.

Kanappa teaser provides a glimpse of a very huge starcast. It includes Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Sarat Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Saptagiri, Mukesh Rishi, Madhubala, Aishwarya Bhaskaran, Brahmaji, Devaraj, Raghu Babu, Siva Balaji, Sampath Ram, Lavi Pajni, Surekha Vani, Preity Mukundhan, Kaushal And Adhurs Raghu!

Now, I am not sure whether this hype of such an overcrowded film would stand the test of time and creativity since it is next to impossible to balance so many characters and ensure that each superstar gets their due!

The visuals, however, convey the immense scale and ambition of the film and hint that a huge amount of money has been spent in bringing this mythological epic to life. The teaser, however, fails to balance the devotion, mythology, and courage that is the basic premise of the film.

While the visuals are impressive, the Kanappa teaser offers little in terms of narrative clarity. The story remains hidden in mystery, and this might be a master move, but currently, it creates more confusion about the film.

However, the entire teaser can be skipped, and only the last two seconds might be replayed since one glimpse of Prabhas as Shiv Bhakt overshadows all.

Check out the teaser here.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nadaaniyan Trailer Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Bring Bang On Gen-Z Ishq Back In This Dharmatic Film & We’re Super Excited!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News