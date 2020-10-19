In the second Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the superstar host could not stop himself from praising Jasmin Bhasin who is becoming stronger and mightier with every passing day. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar Salman told Jasmin that she needs to be more vocal and firm in the house of Bigg Boss. Whether it was Mere Aangne Mein or the Farm Land task, Jasmin has been showing the really powerful side of her.

At the same time, Jasmin Bhasin also reacted against Nikki’s foul mouthing and Eijaz Khan’s way of doing the task against her This Sunday when Salman met the housemates he praised Jasmin for being real and also congratulated her for performing the task. Jasmin mentioned that she cannot ever behave badly because of her upbringing. Salman encouraged her and asked her be like this, be real. He also mentioned that Jasmin was also seen like this in Khatro Ke Khiladi as well. While all this was going on, Nikki tried to interrupt and speak something. Salman cut her short and asked her to wait till the discussion got over.

In Weekend Ka Vaar Jasmin Bhasin was looking beautiful in an Indian dress and put forward her point of views firmly.

While all this was going on inside the house, there was an online survey conducted by an agency outside. As per the votes, Jasmin is in number two position in Bigg Boss house when it comes to people wanting to watch her continue.

Apart from Debina Bonerjee, Andy Kumar, Priya Malik, Puneesh Sharma the latest entrant in Jasmin’s club is Aarti Singh who was part of Bigg Boss 13. She mentioned in her social media handle about how elegantly Jasmin is playing inside the house. She wishes that Jasmin continues to play like this.

