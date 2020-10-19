Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa REVEAL Their Pregnancy Plans

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples of Indian television. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and ever since fans are asking them about their baby plans. The couple never paid heed to fans’ questions till now, but finally, Bharti Singh has opened up about her pregnancy plans on Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer. Read the article to know more.

India’s Best Dancer always comes in TOP 5 if we talk about TRP reports. One of the biggest reasons for the show’s popularity is that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa host the show and make us laugh.

In the recent episode of the dance reality show, choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan appeared. The episode was romantic special, and we got to see a romantic performance by the couple. It’s then India’s Best Dancer’s judge Geeta Kapur mentioned that she has always seen Haarsh Limbachiyaa being romantic with Bharti Singh but has never seen Bharti reciprocating similarly.

Bharti Singh’s reply to Geeta Kapur won all the hearts. She said that she does not believe in showing-off, and cannot imagine her life without Haarsh. The ace comedian even referred to her husband as her ‘God’.

Bharti Singh then made an official announcement on the show, while holding a dummy baby. She said, “This is a promise on national TV. This baby is fake in 2020, but this will become a real baby in 2021.”

Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa then added that they might anchor the next season of India’s Best Dancer with their baby in their arms. To which, Bharti Singh exclaimed that who knows that she might be anchoring the show while having a baby in her belly. The couple also wished that their first child should be a daughter.

Well, it’s genuinely a piece of fantastic news for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s fans. What’s your opinion on this? Do share with us via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

