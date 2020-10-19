Maverick filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj and his love for the Shakespearean universe is a story in itself. Bharadwaj has made a niche for himself and a beautiful one. As per the latest report, the filmmaker is now shifting his gaze to Agatha Christie and is making a series based on the works of the celebrated author. The series is said to be featuring a completely new pair of investigators and below are all the details about the same.

Advertisement

Vishal is all set to make a series of films on Agatha Christie’s work that features mostly thrillers and investigative stories. The first film is set to go on floors in 2021. Specifically which story is being adapted for the first film is not confirmed as of yet.

Advertisement

As per Variety, Vishal Bharadwaj’s first film in the Agatha Christie inspired series will star a young heroine who is pushed to solve a mystery. She joins hand with an unlikely partner and the two set out to solve the case. The series will follow the two solving various murder mysteries and several other films.

Vishal Bharadwaj, who is known for his William Shakespeare trilogy including Maqbool (Macbeth), Omkara (Othello) and Haider (Hamlet), spoke to the portal about his fascination with Christie’s work. “Agatha Christie had a tremendous skill of defining emotional chaos, dysfunctional relationships and the turmoil in her characters while engaging us in a riveting mystery. It is an honor to create an Indian franchise of a pair of young investigators looking to take over the world with their intelligence and charm. ACL have been such amazing partners and we are all excited to be on this journey,” Bharadwaj said.

Vishal Bharadwaj added, “I’m truly excited at the prospect of developing a new Agatha Christie film franchise in India, and am delighted to be partnering with Vishal, who is a multitalented and visionary filmmaker with a terrific track record for adapting works to create memorable pieces of cinema,” said James Prichard, the great-grandson of Christie and chair and CEO of ACL.”

How excited are you for the series that makes Vishal Bharadwaj’s skill-set meet Agatha Christie’s thrilling writing? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Ludo Trailer OUT! Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra & Others Thrill-Up ‘CRAZY Genius’ Anurag Basu’s Vision

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube