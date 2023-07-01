National Award winning filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj has adapted Agatha Christie’s novel ‘The Sittaford Mystery’ into a streaming series tentatively titled ‘Charlie Chopra’. It is set to release the pilot episode preview of the detective thriller on Friday. The pilot episode will take streamer’s subscribers on an interactive escapade.

The series is set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, and will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her pursuit to uncover a deep mystery.

After watching the pilot of Vishal Bhardwaj’s show, viewers will be required to help the protagonist named Charlie Chopra solve the mystery by finding clues and identifying a character to dig deeper. They are also asked to come up with a title.

The series by Vishal Bhardwaj boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam.

The series is directed, co-produced, and co-written by Vishal Bhardwaj. The series has been produced in association with Tusk Tale Films and Agatha Christie Limited. Along with Bhardwaj, the show is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

The pilot episode is exclusively available for the subscribers of Sony LIV.

