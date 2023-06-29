Uorfi Javed is the unapologetic television actress who carved her path as a social media personality and fashion enthusiast in recent times. Her controversial dressing sense makes and breaks news stories every now and then. However, it’s her carefree thoughts and statements that often make her fall for controversies.

Uorfi’s recent comment about Sara Ali Khan looked like an indirect dig. For the unversed, Sara was last seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with Vicky Kaushal, where she portrayed a middle-class character. Scroll below to read more.

A few hours back, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram story and reshared a social media influencer Vineeth Srinivasan’s reel captioned as “Sara Ali Khan is middle class in case anybody missed the hints”. Taking a sly dig at Sara, Uorfi wrote on top of it, “Poor trying to act rich, rich trying to act poor (with confused emoji).”

In an interview with Peeping Moon, Laxman Utekar had revealed why he took Sara Ali Khan instead of Katrina Kaif and mentioned that the latter would never look like a middle-class bahu while Sara would. He said, “I wouldn’t get them onboard this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai. Agar future mein aisa kuch banega joh unko suit karega toh kyun nahi.”

Well, did Sara Ali Khan really look like a middle-class bahu, or Uorfi Javed’s dig is quite correct? Let us know.

