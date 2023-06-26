Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who debuted with Kedarnath, often visits temples and shrines all over India. Her pics from the visit to the shrines also go viral on social media. Some netizens also troll her over her visit, but that did not stop her from visiting temples in the country.

Recently, Sara visited the Kal Bhairav Temple, Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore. Pictures from her visit are also going viral on social media, but netizens, as always, started trolling and attacking her, calling her fake.

In a video published by the news outlet ANI, Sara Ali Khan may be seen participating in an aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple and nodding in accord with the bhajan. Trolls started speculating about how Sara got inside the shrine after the video went viral online, and some even said that she was pretending to get more views.

Take a look at the video below:

#WATCH | Actor Sara Ali Khan offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, today pic.twitter.com/IwFhunIsTO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 24, 2023

As the video went viral on social media, a user wrote, “How come temple administration is allowing their entry? Mahakaleshwar has become the most impure jyotirling as people like Rahul Gandhi and Sara are allowed inside. All rules broken. What is temple administration up to, convert this to park???”

Here are some more reactions to the video:

How come temple administration is allowing their entry. Mahalaleshwar has become the most impure jyotirling as people like Rahul Gandhi and Sara are allowed inside. All rules broken. What is temple administration up to, convert this to park??? — shivam mishra (@shivam_mishra1) June 25, 2023

If Sara Ali Khan has such devotion towards hindu rituals & God.She could have dropped khan & returned back to her roots.Not that tough for a "celebrity".Instead she chooses to flaunt the khan & visits temples once in a while only to fool hindus Monkey balancing?

Very dangerous. https://t.co/4OZhh0hdhY — Shυch𝖎 (@shuchiism) June 26, 2023

Ye mujhe bahut badi dramebaaz lagti hai…

Starting ke expressions dekho, jaise shooting ho kisi movie ki… #BoycottBollywood and dont allow them to do mujra at our temples.. https://t.co/tscH1FCAz9 — Akanksha MISHRA 🩷🇮🇳 (@Anku0307) June 25, 2023

Did you notice? Ordinary Hindus are pushed by secuirty peoples and they will not let them even see our Mahadev properly but for Bollywood gang even when they are not Hs they are giving special treatment by blocking other pilgrims. This is true about other temples too. https://t.co/0JuI8R3Sx6 — WeAreHimachalis (@WeAreHimachalis) June 25, 2023

Kaun allow kar raha hai mujra industry ko Temples main?! She is not a Hindu and shouldn’t be allowed in our religious places.

Zada shaunk hai toh Hindu ban. https://t.co/XSfrUcrQTf — Biryani Pepsi (@BiryaniPepsi) June 25, 2023

How this no-hindu allowed in temple area. They polluted the temple's environment https://t.co/vgifHto3yW — FIRE 45 (@firefire0045) June 25, 2023

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself on Instagram as she stood outside the temple and looked away from the camera. She wrote, “Peaceful in the day.” The actor geo-tagged the location as Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. She added the song Namo Namo from her film Kedarnath as the background music. She shared another photo of herself at night from inside the temple premises. Sara wrote, “Jai Bholenath. Mesmerising at night…a day well spent.”

Her temple visit comes at a time when Sara is basking in the glory of her recent successful film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, also starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

