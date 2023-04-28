Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh leads the star-studded cast in the new trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s third Agatha Christie movie, ‘A Haunting in Venice’, reports ‘Variety’.

The murder mystery, which will be released on September 15, is based on Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel ‘Hallowe’en Party’, ‘Variety’ adds.

Alongside Everything Everywhere All At Once fame The film’s star cast also includes Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Kelly Reilly and Jamie Dornan, with Branagh reprising his role as Hercule Poirot from ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘Murder on the Orient Express’. “It’s a supernatural world where the normal rules do not apply,” Branagh told ‘Variety’. “Murders and ghosts are irresistible to a man with that moustache and that nose for sniffing other culprits.”

Set in a post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, the film follows another mystery featuring the celebrated sleuth Poirot as he reluctantly attends a seance at a haunted palazzo. After one of the guests is murdered, the former detective must once again find out who did it.

Michelle Yeoh plays the medium running the evening. Branagh, according to ‘Variety’, said her character “has to have a sense of showmanship and gravity. She has to convince our audience that she’s capable of speaking to people on the other side, or at least is very convincing about that.”

Tina Fey plays Ariadne Oliver, a writer and Poirot’s friend. “She is much-loved in the Agatha Christie canon,” Branagh said. “She is somebody who gives as good as she gets, and to get that sharpness, the mental agility and cheekiness of Tina was a great quality.”

The film, says ‘Variety’, also reunites Branagh with his ‘Belfast’ stars Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, who once again play father and son.

Unlike ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and ‘Death on the Nile’, this marks the first time ‘Hallowe’en Party’ has been adapted for the big screen, although it has previously had TV and radio adaptations.

