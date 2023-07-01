Recently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 became the talking point when its two contestants – Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid – shared a passionate lip lock in front of the other contestants. Ever since the incident took place in the show, netizens have been bashing the show and the two for doing ‘cheap’ things to get attention. The smooch not only sparked debate outside the house but also saw other contestants slamming Akanksha and Jad for their actions. Now reacting to the same, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has Tweeted.

Taking to her social media handle, former Bigg Boss contestant slammed a troll who tried to connect their kiss with ‘love jihad’. While calling it pointless, the ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actress also condemned Akanksha and Jad’s act.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Tweeted, “Its pointless if you try to link every damn thing with lovej or f. Its a reality show. Thats all. Also the dare was given by the housemates not @BiggBoss or channel if i am not wrong. Both are adults and they were well aware what they were doing , though i condemn it strongly. One just cant justify it saying we are actors. As i mentioned already its a REALITY SHOW without any script ,neither Akansha was asked to play any role nor it was an elimination task. It was just a dare and they could have easily avoided it. #BBOTT2”

Reacting to Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Tweet a user said, “With all due respect i want to say that task can be peformed as a task but jad tooked it as a opportunity nd what he said after kissing is just beyond the belt he said she’s not a good kisser. Man common thats a task nd akansha was doing it as a task. For Jad bb is love island.”

Its pointless if you try to link every damn thing with lovej or f. Its a reality show. Thats all. Also the dare was given by the housemates not @BiggBoss or channel if i am not wrong. Both are adults and they were well aware what they were doing , though i condemn it strongly.… https://t.co/pkD67WOEji — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) July 1, 2023

While another commented, “Why itnis always HINDU GIRL and desert cult why not opposite? This nonsense is cringe totally.”

A third user wrote, “Both are adults so they will do this in front of 200 cameras so the lusty Indians can enjoy? You Indians are really NANGA people.”

Earlier reacting to her kiss with Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri said on Yesterday’s episode, “I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward… I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Tweet? Do let us know.

