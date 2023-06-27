In a recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, contestant Akanksha Puri revealed to fellow housemate Jad Hadid as to why she is scared to be in a relationship. Prior to that, during the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show, Salman Khan had slammed Akanksha for setting false narratives against Bebika Dhurve and Jad.

The ‘Dabangg’ star also talked about her conversation with Avinash Sachdev in front of other housemates about Hadid and how she gets uncomfortable with his touch. Since then Jad Hadid started to maintain a distance from Akanksha.

However, Akanksha Puri was seen having a one-on-one conversation with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant as she tried to clear the misunderstandings. She talked toJad Hadid about her previous relationship with Paras Chhabra and how she has got scared of relationships because of her unsavory experience with him.

Akanksha Puri is heard saying, “I told you I had a past on this show itself. I was not the participant, somebody else was who I was with at that time and we never broke up. When he came on the show, he started liking someone from Day 1, we never had a closure. “

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant continued, “But there were some things that he said were to demean me, disrespect me, and a lot of things he said on national television which were really not good. Since that day, till today I’ve not been in a relationship because I get scared of relationships becoming an issue on television.”

