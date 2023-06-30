Lust Stories 2 has been super special for actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Not only did she break her ‘no kissing policy’ and evolved as an actor but did so with her boyfriend, Vijay Varma. The duo met and fell in love on sets of the anthology. But did you know, she’d get awkward while watching s*x scenes with her family? Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Lust Stories 2 is the sequel to the 2018’s Emmy-nominated anthology. It stars an ensemble cast of Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash and Angad Bedi. Released on 29th June, the films have been directed by Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares intimate scenes for the first-ever time on-screen alongside Vijay Varma. Talking about Lust Stories 2, the actress told News 18, “I was that audience that would get awkward sitting with my family, sitting and watching something like that. I would start looking around, I would start fidgeting or be uncomfortable and for a large part of my career, I didn’t do any intimacy in my movies or in anything that I showcased.”

Tamannaah Bhatia added, “So for me, it was a journey from being an actor who caters to a massier audience to now doing stuff that, growing up for me, was a stigma. I just don’t want that to happen to the audience now cause they don’t need that anymore. That illusion has broken for me, so I am enjoying exploring myself as an artist and doing varied characters and work.”

Well, Tamannaah has clearly come a long way!

