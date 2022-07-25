The search for a bride has finally come to an end for popular singer Mika Singh as he has got his lucky lady on Mika Di Vohti. The show started almost a month ago. After going through several eliminations throughout the season, the show has got its winner in TV actress Akansha Puri.

In the past, we have seen a couple of Swayamvar shows including Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan. Both the shows, despite reviews and some negative talks, managed to rake in terrific viewership. No wonder, Mika Di Vohti too has turned out to be a big success.

Speaking about the show’s results, a source close to The Indian Express states, “While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice. He shared that he wants to spend quality time with her away from the cameras before they take the nuptial vows. Mika also met Akanksha’s family and sought their blessing as he decided to embark on this new journey with her.”

Mika Singh chose Akansha Puri as her bride on Sunday and the episode will go live today. Puri was in the competition with Prantika Das and Neet Mahal.

Wishing Mika Singh and Akansha Puri a bright future together and let’s hope they tie the knot soon!

Meanwhile, last month, the singer won the hearts of his fans as he decided not to celebrate his birthday in the wake of the unfortunate demise of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala and playback singer KK. While talking to the media on the sidelines of a promotional event for Mika Di Vohti, Mika called Moosewala’s murder a blot on society and unjust to the world of music.

